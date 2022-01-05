MULTIMEDIA

Wearing one's faith

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Shirts honoring the Black Nazarene are printed along Quezon Boulevard on Wednesday, a few days before the traditional Feast of the Black Nazarene. The annual Traslacion or the annual procession of the Black Nazarene attended by thousands has been canceled for the second straight year as the country deals with a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases.