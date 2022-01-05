Baclaran for the vaccinated

MULTIMEDIA

Baclaran Church asks churchgoers for vaccination cards

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Churchgoers are asked to show their vaccination cards at the gate before entering Baclaran Church in Pasay City Wednesday. Churches and other religious establishments are still allowed 30 percent capacity indoors for under Alert Level 3 to curb the rising number in Covid-19 cases.