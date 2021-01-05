Home  >  News

Zippier zipper lanes?

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 05 2021 02:32 PM | Updated as of Jan 05 2021 04:55 PM

Vehicles wait for their turn at a temporary junction on Commonwealth Avenue as the new zipper lane traffic scheme is implemeted on Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City on Tuesday. The new scheme would allow vehicles to take turns in using counterflow lanes on both eastward and westward portions of Commonwealth Avenue. 

