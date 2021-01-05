Home > News MULTIMEDIA Zippier zipper lanes? Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 05 2021 02:32 PM | Updated as of Jan 05 2021 04:55 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Vehicles wait for their turn at a temporary junction on Commonwealth Avenue as the new zipper lane traffic scheme is implemeted on Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City on Tuesday. The new scheme would allow vehicles to take turns in using counterflow lanes on both eastward and westward portions of Commonwealth Avenue. Read More: Commonwealth Avenue traffic zipper lane traffic scheme MRT construction /news/01/05/21/deped-probes-online-sale-of-students-lewd-photos-videos/life/01/05/21/pinoys-picked-upscale-hotels-over-budget-stays-for-new-years-eve-booking-website/sports/01/05/21/boxing-confident-fury-says-he-will-knock-out-joshua-inside-two-rounds/news/01/05/21/13-senators-back-sottos-bill-seeking-fresh-25-year-franchise-for-abs-cbn/sports/01/05/21/mma-team-lakays-banario-eyes-world-title-run-in-2021