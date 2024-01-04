MULTIMEDIA

Quiapo Church holds blessing of Black Nazarene replicas

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Catholic devotees parade replicas of the Black Nazarene and receive blessings from priests outside the Quiapo Church in Manila on Thursday. The parade of replicas is part of several events honoring the Black Nazarene, culminating in the annual Traslacion on January 9.