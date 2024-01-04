Home > News MULTIMEDIA Quiapo Church holds blessing of Black Nazarene replicas Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 04 2024 05:04 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Catholic devotees parade replicas of the Black Nazarene and receive blessings from priests outside the Quiapo Church in Manila on Thursday. The parade of replicas is part of several events honoring the Black Nazarene, culminating in the annual Traslacion on January 9. Read More: Black Nazarene Nazareno Quiapo Church blessing of replica /overseas/01/04/24/hopes-fade-for-survivors-of-japan-quake/news/01/04/24/list-road-closures-for-traslacion-2024/entertainment/01/04/24/angelica-panganiban-pays-tribute-to-dada-gregg-homan/news/01/04/24/dotr-denies-fare-hike-due-to-puv-modernization/sports/01/04/24/ostapenko-ousts-defending-brisbane-champion-pliskova