A long wait at NAIA Terminal 3

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 04 2023 03:35 PM

Stranded passengers wait for rescheduled flight

Travelers wait inside the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 in Pasay City on Wednesday. Airline passengers who were stranded since January 1 are slowly getting their flight schedules readjusted after “technical issues” hit the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines’ air traffic control system. 

