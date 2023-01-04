Stranded passengers wait for rescheduled flight

Home > News MULTIMEDIA A long wait at NAIA Terminal 3 Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 04 2023 03:35 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Travelers wait inside the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 in Pasay City on Wednesday. Airline passengers who were stranded since January 1 are slowly getting their flight schedules readjusted after “technical issues” hit the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines’ air traffic control system. Air traffic fiasco a 'high-level failure of leadership' by CAAP - think tank Some OFWs affected by NAIA New Year's Day mess to finally leave PH Read More: NAIA Terminal 3 flight reschedule NAIA fiasco CAAP air traffic control system /overseas/01/04/23/japans-pm-to-meet-biden-visit-other-g7-allies/life/01/04/23/aubrey-candy-naging-bukas-sa-kanilang-anak-na-may-asd/news/01/04/23/ph-to-boost-partnerships-with-china-in-next-few-years-marcos/business/01/04/23/ph-china-to-sign-up-to-14-deals-during-marcos-visit-palace/business/01/04/23/pag-ibig-contribution-hike-deferred-to-2024-official