Black Nazarene calendars for sale

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Printing Black Nazarene calendars Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 04 2023 04:59 PM Silkscreen printers along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City work on Nazarene themed calendars and merchandise on Wednesday. A series of events were scheduled from January 7 to 9 in honor of the Black Nazarene as the traditional Traslacion procession remained suspended due to the continuing threat of COVID-19 infection in the country. Kahit walang Traslacion dahil sa COVID, mga 'Hijos' tuloy ang panata sa Nazareno Read More: Black Nazarene New Year 2023 Nazareno Celebration of the Black Nazarene