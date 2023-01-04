Black Nazarene calendars for sale

MULTIMEDIA

Printing Black Nazarene calendars

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Silkscreen printers along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City work on Nazarene themed calendars and merchandise on Wednesday. A series of events were scheduled from January 7 to 9 in honor of the Black Nazarene as the traditional Traslacion procession remained suspended due to the continuing threat of COVID-19 infection in the country.