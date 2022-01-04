Some drugstores in Metro Manila running low on flu meds

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Flu meds, paracetamol unavailable in some drugstores; DOH denies shortage Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 04 2022 05:56 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A drugstore in Manila puts up a list of unavailable over-the-counter medicines on Tuesday. The Department of Health said there is no shortage of paracetamol and similar drugs for the flu, and it urged the public to avoid panic buying. 'Extraordinary demand' for OTC drugs observed; shortage may be artificial No shortage of paracetamol, drugs for flu: DOH Read More: paracetamol COVID19 drugs drugstore Department of Health fever flu DOH panic buying medicine medicine shortage flu medicines /entertainment/01/04/22/how-adrian-lindayag-reacted-to-marry-me-marry-you-coming-out-scene/sports/01/04/22/cayetano-calls-juico-vindictive-on-obiena-case/news/01/04/22/batanes-may-covid-19-case-muli/news/01/04/22/bahay-nasunog-sa-taguig-city/news/01/04/22/comelec-junks-petition-questioning-marcos-jrs-identity