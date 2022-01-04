Some drugstores in Metro Manila running low on flu meds

MULTIMEDIA

Flu meds, paracetamol unavailable in some drugstores; DOH denies shortage

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

A drugstore in Manila puts up a list of unavailable over-the-counter medicines on Tuesday. The Department of Health said there is no shortage of paracetamol and similar drugs for the flu, and it urged the public to avoid panic buying.