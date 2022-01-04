Dolomite beach under Alert Level 3

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Dolomite beach with limited access under Alert Level 3 ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 04 2022 09:50 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A man lies down on the controversial dolomite beach near the US Embassy on Roxas Boulevard on its reopening to the public on Tuesday. Amid the Level 3 threat with the rise of COVID-19 cases, authorities allowed only 100 persons inside for one hour for vaccinated individuals. Read More: coronavirus COVID19 dolomite beach Level 3 /video/entertainment/01/04/22/kris-aquino-hiwalay-na-kay-mel-sarmiento/video/sports/01/04/22/pole-vaulter-ej-obiena-nakatakdang-alisin-sa-natl-team/video/news/01/04/22/petisyong-buksan-muli-ang-coc-filing-tatalakayin-na/video/life/01/04/22/alam-nyo-ba-pagsisimula-ng-shoe-industry-sa-marikina/entertainment/01/04/22/maxene-magalona-unfollows-husband-on-instagram