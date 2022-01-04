Home  >  News

Dolomite beach with limited access under Alert Level 3

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 04 2022 09:50 AM

Dolomite beach under Alert Level 3

A man lies down on the controversial dolomite beach near the US Embassy on Roxas Boulevard on its reopening to the public on Tuesday. Amid the Level 3 threat with the rise of COVID-19 cases, authorities allowed only 100 persons inside for one hour for vaccinated individuals. 

