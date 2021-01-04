MULTIMEDIA

Manila residents back from provinces undergo mandatory COVID-19 testing and quarantine

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

A health worker attends to returning Manila City residents at the San Andres Quarantine Facility, one of six designated facilities in the city, on Monday. Residents of the city who spent the holidays outside Metro Manila are required by the local government to undergo RT-PCR tests before returning to their homes to prevent the spread of the virus.