MULTIMEDIA

Manila residents back from provinces undergo mandatory COVID-19 testing and quarantine

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 04 2021 03:39 PM

A health worker attends to returning Manila City residents at the San Andres Quarantine Facility, one of six designated facilities in the city, on Monday. Residents of the city who spent the holidays outside Metro Manila are required by the local government to undergo RT-PCR tests before returning to their homes to prevent the spread of the virus.

Manila offers free swab, antigen tests to residents returning from vacation

COVID-19 drive-thru testing sa Maynila bukas na ulit