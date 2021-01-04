Back to the grind

Home  >  News

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 04 2021 02:01 PM | Updated as of Jan 04 2021 02:21 PM

People wearing face masks and face shields as part of COVID-19 protocols fall in line to ride buses along EDSA in Monumento, Caloocan on Monday, the first regular work day of the year. Philippine health authorities reported 891 cases of COVID-19, Sunday bringing the country’s total to 477,807

