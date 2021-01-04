Home > News MULTIMEDIA Back to the grind Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 04 2021 02:01 PM | Updated as of Jan 04 2021 02:21 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest People wearing face masks and face shields as part of COVID-19 protocols fall in line to ride buses along EDSA in Monumento, Caloocan on Monday, the first regular work day of the year. Philippine health authorities reported 891 cases of COVID-19, Sunday bringing the country’s total to 477,807 PH confirms 891 new COVID-19 cases pushing tally to 477,807 Philippines cuts export targets due to COVID-19 impact Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 transportation work commuters EDSA /business/01/04/21/china-securities-regulator-says-nyse-delistings-political-impact-limited/overseas/01/04/21/coronavirus-chinese-student-found-to-have-new-variant-on-return-from-britain/overseas/01/04/21/vietnam-says-to-buy-astrazeneca-vaccine-in-talks-with-other-producers/news/01/04/21/iatf-technical-group-to-meet-monday-on-possible-travel-restrictions-on-addl-countries/news/01/04/21/deped-continues-preps-for-dry-run-of-physical-classes-while-awaiting-go-signal