No consolidation, no jeepney phaseout

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Mang Rodolfo, a jeepney driver for 20 years, prepares to ply his route on the Pasig-Taguig area on Wednesday. Despite the deadline to consolidate for the modernization of jeepneys, Mang Rodolfo and several other drivers in their area are willing to ply their routes in defiance as they reiterated calls for the modernization of their existing units rather than forcing them to buy modern jeepneys that are beyond their reach, according to them.