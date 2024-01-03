MULTIMEDIA

Blessing of replicas starts Black Nazarene festivities

Father Hans Magdurulang (right), from the Minor Basilica and National Shrine of Jesus Nazareno, leads the blessing of the replica images of the Black Nazarene in front of the church on Wednesday. The blessing of replicas, a tradition fervently followed by several devotees, is one of several major activities of the Quiapo Church leading to the Black Nazarene procession, or Traslacion, on January 9.