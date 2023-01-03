Same ride, different fare

MULTIMEDIA

People use the EDSA Bus Carousel on first working day of 2023

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Commuters queue for a ride at the EDSA Bus Carousel as people report for the first working day of the year on Jan. 3, 2023. The previously free ride implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic began charging fares on Jan. 1, 2023.

