Same ride, different fare

Home > News MULTIMEDIA People use the EDSA Bus Carousel on first working day of 2023 Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 03 2023 10:37 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Commuters queue for a ride at the EDSA Bus Carousel as people report for the first working day of the year on Jan. 3, 2023. The previously free ride implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic began charging fares on Jan. 1, 2023. Govt to end free rides for EDSA bus carousel starting Jan. 1, 2023 Pagbabalik ng libreng sakay sa EDSA Bus Carousel, pag-aaralan ng DOTr Read More: EDSA busway carousel commuters workers transportation /news/01/03/23/marcos-china-visit-to-tackle-security-issues/entertainment/01/03/23/john-prats-30-taon-na-sa-showbiz/business/01/03/23/provincial-airports-back-to-normal-after-ph-flight-mess/life/01/03/23/cebu-city-expects-over-2m-spectators-for-sinulog-2023/sports/01/03/23/schrock-asks-for-patience-for-azkals-we-will-see-results