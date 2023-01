PBBM heads to China for bilateral visit

MULTIMEDIA

President Marcos heads to China for bilateral visit

Alfred Frias, PNA

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos wave before boarding a Philippine Airlines flight bound for China at Villamor Airbase in Pasay City on Tuesday. President Marcos' trip to China marks his first bilateral visit to a non-Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) country since assuming the presidency.