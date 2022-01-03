Travelers crowd NAIA amid COVID-19 Alert Level 3

MULTIMEDIA

Crowd in NAIA amid COVID-19 Alert Level 3 and omicron threat

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Passengers check in for their flights at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 in Pasay City on Monday amid the imposition of COVID-19 Alert Level 3 in Metro Manila. The capital region has been placed under the said status due to the jump in COVID-19 cases since the tail end of December. The alert level is expected to cost the economy around P200 million and at least 100,000 jobs, according to the Department of Trade and Industry.