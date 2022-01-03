Travelers crowd NAIA amid COVID-19 Alert Level 3

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Crowd in NAIA amid COVID-19 Alert Level 3 and omicron threat Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 03 2022 07:44 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Passengers check in for their flights at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 in Pasay City on Monday amid the imposition of COVID-19 Alert Level 3 in Metro Manila. The capital region has been placed under the said status due to the jump in COVID-19 cases since the tail end of December. The alert level is expected to cost the economy around P200 million and at least 100,000 jobs, according to the Department of Trade and Industry. Philippines logs 4,084 new COVID-19 cases, 20.7pct positivity rate DTI: Tighter COVID-19 curbs to cause P200 million economic loss, affect 100k jobs ALAMIN: Mga bawal, papayagan sa ilalim ng Alert Level 3 Read More: coronavirus COVID19 travel airport NAIA Alert Level 3 /sports/01/04/22/nba-kyrie-targeting-wednesday-debut-vs-pacers/business/01/04/22/apple-becomes-first-us-company-to-hit-3t-market-value/entertainment/01/04/22/rumored-bf-joins-nadines-family-on-new-years-eve/news/01/03/22/sanggol-natagpuang-patay-sa-irrigation-canal-sa-nueva-vizcaya/spotlight/01/03/22/omicron-evades-immunity-better-than-delta-study