Home > News MULTIMEDIA Public transportation's anti-COVID commandments Joanthan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 03 2022 05:23 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber People pass by a sign reminding commuters of COVID-19 protocols at the Monumento bus stop in Caloocan City on Monday. The Department of Health announced on the same day that the Philippines is "high risk” for COVID-19 as the country’s virus cases increased by 570 percent to 2,057 from 307 the previous week, according to official data. PH now high-risk for COVID, omicron local transmission 'assumed': DOH Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 commuters bus stop face mask public transportation PUV health protocols minimum health protocols /overseas/01/04/22/us-authorizes-pfizer-booster-for-kids-as-young-as-12/news/01/04/22/p365k-halaga-ng-umanoy-shabu-nasabat-sa-pangasinan/video/news/01/04/22/abad-santos-hospital-bukas-muli-para-sa-mga-in-patients/news/01/04/22/chr-makatuwiran-ang-paglimita-sa-mga-di-bakunado/sports/01/04/22/nba-kyrie-targeting-wednesday-debut-vs-pacers