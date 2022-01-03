MULTIMEDIA

Public transportation's anti-COVID commandments

Joanthan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

People pass by a sign reminding commuters of COVID-19 protocols at the Monumento bus stop in Caloocan City on Monday. The Department of Health announced on the same day that the Philippines is "high risk” for COVID-19 as the country’s virus cases increased by 570 percent to 2,057 from 307 the previous week, according to official data.