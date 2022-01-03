MULTIMEDIA
Quiapo Church closes doors for cleaning
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jan 03 2022 01:02 PM
Workers at the Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene in Quiapo, Manila conduct massive disinfection inside the church on Monday. Amid the spike in Covid-19 cases, the church closed their gates to parishioners and will resume on January 7, while masses are limited to online.
