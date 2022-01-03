Home  >  News

Quiapo Church closes doors for cleaning

Quiapo Church closes doors

Workers at the Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene in Quiapo, Manila conduct massive disinfection inside the church on Monday. Amid the spike in Covid-19 cases, the church closed their gates to parishioners and will resume on January 7, while masses are limited to online. 

