Odette PH aftermath still felt in Palawan

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Effects of Typhoon Odette still felt in Palawan Mark Cayabyab, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 03 2022 11:25 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A drawing of a sad girl’s face is seen on a blackboard amid the ruins of a school hit by Typhoone Odette in Sitio Makanri, Brgy. Langogan in Puerto Princesa City, Palawan on Monday. Odette, the strongest typhoon to hit the Philippines in 2021, left 407 dead as of January 1, 2022 according to a report by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC). Typhoon Odette death toll hits 407; 79 LGUs still without power Electrical linemen are 'unsung heroes' of Typhoon Odette: senator Read More: Typhoon Odette Odette PH Odette aftermath Palawan school /overseas/01/04/22/us-authorizes-pfizer-booster-for-kids-as-young-as-12/news/01/04/22/p365k-halaga-ng-umanoy-shabu-nasabat-sa-pangasinan/video/news/01/04/22/abad-santos-hospital-bukas-muli-para-sa-mga-in-patients/news/01/04/22/chr-makatuwiran-ang-paglimita-sa-mga-di-bakunado/sports/01/04/22/nba-kyrie-targeting-wednesday-debut-vs-pacers