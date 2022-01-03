Odette PH aftermath still felt in Palawan

MULTIMEDIA

Effects of Typhoon Odette still felt in Palawan

Mark Cayabyab, ABS-CBN News

A drawing of a sad girl’s face is seen on a blackboard amid the ruins of a school hit by Typhoone Odette in Sitio Makanri, Brgy. Langogan in Puerto Princesa City, Palawan on Monday. Odette, the strongest typhoon to hit the Philippines in 2021, left 407 dead as of January 1, 2022 according to a report by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC).