MULTIMEDIA
Sharing with the villagers
Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jan 03 2021 01:26 PM
Locals gather small fish caught by fishermen as the haul is dragged to the shore in Nasugbu, Batangas on Sunday. The people in the village are allowed by the fishermen to gather the extra fish from the net, which are then sold to passersby and tourists, or kept for their own meals.
