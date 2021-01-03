MULTIMEDIA

Sharing with the villagers

Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Locals gather small fish caught by fishermen as the haul is dragged to the shore in Nasugbu, Batangas on Sunday. The people in the village are allowed by the fishermen to gather the extra fish from the net, which are then sold to passersby and tourists, or kept for their own meals.