Bus fire in Commonwealth QC kills two

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 03 2021 06:51 PM

Firefighters secure the perimeter of the bus that caught fire along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City on Sunday. Reports say the fire started when a passenger doused bus conductor Amelene Sembana, with a flammable liquid and set her on fire, resulting in two fatalities and four injuries

