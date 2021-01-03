Home > News MULTIMEDIA Bus fire in Commonwealth QC kills two George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 03 2021 06:51 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Firefighters secure the perimeter of the bus that caught fire along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City on Sunday. Reports say the fire started when a passenger doused bus conductor Amelene Sembana, with a flammable liquid and set her on fire, resulting in two fatalities and four injuries 2 patay sa nasunog na bus sa Commonwealth QC, pasahero tinukoy na suspek Read More: fire fire aftermath bus bus fire bus fire Commonwealth /business/01/04/21/tesla-2020-deliveries-beat-estimates-but-fall-just-short-of-musks-target/news/01/03/21/flight-attendant-natagpuang-patay-sa-isang-hotel-sa-makati-city/overseas/01/03/21/pope-francis-criticizes-people-going-on-holiday-to-flee-covid-lockdowns/entertainment/01/03/21/pbb-connect-russu-ends-journey-as-housemate/life/01/03/21/tricycle-driver-si-mister-engineer-naman-si-misis-to-be