MULTIMEDIA
After the holiday break
Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jan 02 2024 02:26 PM
People wait for a bus in Kamuning, Quezon City on Tuesday to take their respective trips back to their hometowns after spending the holiday break in Metro Manila. Thousands of Filipinos traveled back to Metro Manila for the first workday of the year, while others headed to their provinces after the holiday season.
