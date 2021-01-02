Home > News MULTIMEDIA Commonwealth zipper lane dry run George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 02 2021 02:37 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Traffic enforcers guide motorists during the dry run of the proposed zipper lane along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City on Saturday. A single counterflow lane set up along the eastbound lane of Commonwealth (going to Fairview) allows westbound vehicles (going to Philcoa) to take a left turn to University Avenue in UP Diliman and use alternative routes going to major Quezon City thoroughfares. The traffic scheme, which takes effect daily from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m., aims to alleviate traffic congestion caused by the MRT-7 construction on North Avenue. 'Zipper lane' bubuksan sa Commonwealth avenue simula Enero 2 Read More: Commonwealth Avenue MRT-3 traffic counterflow Quezon City University Avenue multimedia multimedia photo MRT-7 QC /news/01/03/21/dela-rosa-confident-death-penalty-advocates-in-senate-have-numbers/video/life/01/03/21/throwback-pampabuwenas-kontra-malas-rated-k/sports/01/03/21/for-pinoy-breaking-community-long-road-to-2024-paris-olympics-lies-ahead/news/01/03/21/register-early-to-avoid-overcrowding-at-centers-later-comelec-tells-voters/news/01/03/21/dilg-no-report-of-fires-caused-by-firecrackers-during-holiday-festivities