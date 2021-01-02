MULTIMEDIA

Commonwealth zipper lane dry run

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Traffic enforcers guide motorists during the dry run of the proposed zipper lane along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City on Saturday. A single counterflow lane set up along the eastbound lane of Commonwealth (going to Fairview) allows westbound vehicles (going to Philcoa) to take a left turn to University Avenue in UP Diliman and use alternative routes going to major Quezon City thoroughfares. The traffic scheme, which takes effect daily from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m., aims to alleviate traffic congestion caused by the MRT-7 construction on North Avenue.