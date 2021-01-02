MULTIMEDIA
Black Nazarene replica at Manila Cathedral
George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jan 02 2021 06:22 PM
Members of the Hijos del Nazareno attach the cross to a Black Nazarene replica, as they take the image to Manila Cathedral Saturday. The Black Nazarene replica will be at the Cathedral, as part of a novena until January 3, Sunday.
