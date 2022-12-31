QC fireworks display welcomes 2023

MULTIMEDIA

QC welcomes new year with fireworks display

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

A fireworks display lasting 8 minutes at the Quezon Memorial Circle lights up the sky on New Year's eve. The park is one of 6 places where fireworks displays were held after Mayor Joy Belmonte issued an executive order regulating the manufacture, sale and use of firecrackers in the city as a safety precaution.