QC welcomes new year with fireworks display

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 01 2023 02:27 AM

QC fireworks display welcomes 2023

A fireworks display lasting 8 minutes at the Quezon Memorial Circle lights up the sky on New Year's eve. The park is one of 6 places where fireworks displays were held after Mayor Joy Belmonte issued an executive order regulating the manufacture, sale and use of firecrackers in the city as a safety precaution. 

