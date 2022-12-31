QC fireworks display welcomes 2023

Home > News MULTIMEDIA QC welcomes new year with fireworks display Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 01 2023 02:27 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A fireworks display lasting 8 minutes at the Quezon Memorial Circle lights up the sky on New Year's eve. The park is one of 6 places where fireworks displays were held after Mayor Joy Belmonte issued an executive order regulating the manufacture, sale and use of firecrackers in the city as a safety precaution. Read More: fireworks fireworks display Quezon Memorial Circle QC Circle Quezon City New Year 2023 /overseas/01/01/23/australia-demands-negative-covid-test-for-china-arrivals/overseas/01/01/23/taiwan-offers-assistance-to-china-over-covid-19-surge/sports/01/01/23/m4-blacklist-opens-world-title-defense-bid-with-win-over-incendio/overseas/01/01/23/pope-francis-addresses-faithful-after-ex-popes-death/sports/01/01/23/georgia-to-meet-tcu-in-us-college-football-final