Tribute to Pope Benedict

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 01 2023 05:07 PM

Filipino Catholics pay tribute to Pope Benedict

Church-goers light candles and pray before a portrait of Pope Benedict XVI at the Church of Christ chapel inside Manila Cathedral on Sunday. Pope Benedict XVI, the first German pope in almost 500 years, died on Saturday at the age of 95. 

