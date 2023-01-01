Filipino Catholics pay tribute to Pope Benedict

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Tribute to Pope Benedict ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 01 2023 05:07 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Church-goers light candles and pray before a portrait of Pope Benedict XVI at the Church of Christ chapel inside Manila Cathedral on Sunday. Pope Benedict XVI, the first German pope in almost 500 years, died on Saturday at the age of 95. Read More: Pope Benedict XVI Joseph Aloisius Ratzinger tribute Manila Cathedral /entertainment/01/02/23/avatar-sequel-passes-1-billion-globally/overseas/01/02/23/catholics-in-jerusalem-mourn-great-ex-pope-benedict/overseas/01/02/23/ukraine-shoots-down-45-drones-air-force/video/life/01/02/23/katuparan-ng-pangarap-sasalubong-sa-bagong-taon-ng-isang-pwd-at-huwarang-guro/news/01/02/23/2600-pasahero-sa-davao-apektado-ng-problema-sa-naia