New Year baby

Jam Sta Rosa, AFP

Posted at Jan 01 2023 01:07 PM

Fabella Hospital welcomes New Year baby

A mother holds her baby born on New Year’s Day at the Dr. Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital in Sta. Cruz, Manila on Sunday. Average annual population growth rate in the country is placed at 1.63, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority’s report based on the May 2020 Census. 

