Fabella Hospital welcomes New Year baby

New Year baby
Jam Sta Rosa, AFP
Posted at Jan 01 2023 01:07 PM
A mother holds her baby born on New Year’s Day at the Dr. Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital in Sta. Cruz, Manila on Sunday. Average annual population growth rate in the country is placed at 1.63, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority’s report based on the May 2020 Census.
