Attending to injured revelers

MULTIMEDIA

Fireworks injuries reported as Filipinos welcome 2023

Francis R. Malasig, EPA-EFE

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Filipino doctors treat injured revelers at a hospital during New Year's celebrations in Manila on Sunday. Firecracker-related injuries have risen during the turn-of-the-year festivities, according to the Department of Health. After more than two years of lockdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for firecrackers picked up as Filipinos look for noisemakers supposedly to ward off bad luck and scare away evil spirits.