MULTIMEDIA

2021 'New Year baby'

ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest



Michel Ocon looks at her newborn Jahir Hairal who was born at Fabella Hospital in Sta. Cruz, Manila at exactly 12 midnight on New Year’s Day. Mothers giving birth at the Fabella hospital are mandated to observe minimum health standards like wearing of face masks and face shield to protect the newborn and prevent spread of COVID-19.