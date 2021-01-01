Home > News MULTIMEDIA 2021 'New Year baby' ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 01 2021 09:56 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Michel Ocon looks at her newborn Jahir Hairal who was born at Fabella Hospital in Sta. Cruz, Manila at exactly 12 midnight on New Year’s Day. Mothers giving birth at the Fabella hospital are mandated to observe minimum health standards like wearing of face masks and face shield to protect the newborn and prevent spread of COVID-19. Read More: New Year's Day Jose Fabella Hospital COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic 2021 multimedia multimedia photo /news/01/02/21/pagpapabakuna-kontra-covid-19-maaaring-sa-marso-pa-magsimula-doh/video/news/01/02/21/throwback-trahedya-sa-simbang-gabi-soco/entertainment/01/02/21/quezons-game-wins-big-at-7th-urduja-heritage-film-awards/news/01/02/21/construction-worker-patay-nang-aksidenteng-maiputok-ang-baril-sa-sarili/entertainment/01/01/21/from-fan-girl-to-cop-where-youll-next-see-breakout-actress-charlie-dizon