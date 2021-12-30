MULTIMEDIA
What we talked about online in 2021: From memes to controversies
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Dec 30 2021 12:26 PM
As the country entered another year in lockdown, Filipinos turned their attention to vloggers who served as their sources of entertainment amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Online, people also talked about health and safety protocol violations, and the hottest celebrity couples.
Here are the top viral stories of 2021:
- /entertainment/01/02/22/solenn-nico-celebrate-daughters-2nd-birthday
- /sports/01/02/22/nba-pistons-edge-spurs-in-ot-on-saddiq-beys-3-pointer
- /sports/01/02/22/nba-demar-derozan-wins-it-at-buzzer-again-for-bulls
- /news/01/02/22/alamin-pagkakaiba-ng-sintomas-dulot-ng-omicron-delta-variant
- /sports/01/02/22/giannis-has-triple-double-in-bucks-6th-straight-win