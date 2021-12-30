MULTIMEDIA

What we talked about online in 2021: From memes to controversies

ABS-CBN News

As the country entered another year in lockdown, Filipinos turned their attention to vloggers who served as their sources of entertainment amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Online, people also talked about health and safety protocol violations, and the hottest celebrity couples.

Here are the top viral stories of 2021: