Four funerals and a wedding

ABS-CBN News

It was a year when Filipinos still grappled with the pandemic, dealing with repeated lockdowns and surges until cases eased in the later months.

But stories other than those about COVID-19 caught our readers' eye in 2021, including four stories about tragic deaths and an uncommon wedding.

Here's a roundup of news.abs-cbn.com's most-read national articles in English this year.