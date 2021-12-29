Home > News MULTIMEDIA Four funerals and a wedding ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 29 2021 12:00 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber It was a year when Filipinos still grappled with the pandemic, dealing with repeated lockdowns and surges until cases eased in the later months. But stories other than those about COVID-19 caught our readers' eye in 2021, including four stories about tragic deaths and an uncommon wedding. Here's a roundup of news.abs-cbn.com's most-read national articles in English this year. Read More: 2021 yearender Noynoy Aquino PNoy Christine Dacera PNoy dies PAL stewardess PAL flight attendant Christine Dacera Sudden Infant Death Syndrome SIDS Noli De Castro Arlene Sinsuat De Castro Vico Sotto Christmas FDA face masks /sports/12/29/21/nba-lakers-top-rockets-to-snap-losing-skid/business/12/29/21/aid-continuous-to-pour-for-odette-victims/news/12/29/21/pasig-street-sweepers-to-get-p12k-per-month-starting-january/sports/12/29/21/football-kylian-mbappe-staying-at-psg-for-now/video/business/12/29/21/lifting-ban-on-open-pit-mining-part-of-economic-recovery-efforts-mgb