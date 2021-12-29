Home  >  News

Four funerals and a wedding

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 29 2021 12:00 PM

It was a year when Filipinos still grappled with the pandemic, dealing with repeated lockdowns and surges until cases eased in the later months. 

But stories other than those about COVID-19 caught our readers' eye in 2021, including four stories about tragic deaths and an uncommon wedding. 

Here's a roundup of news.abs-cbn.com's most-read national articles in English this year. 

 
