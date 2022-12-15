Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

New leaders, disasters: Major and most-read news in 2022

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 15 2022 06:00 PM

As the Philippines further reopened its economy despite the lingering threat of COVID-19, the country also saw major developments and events in 2022, including destructive storms and earthquakes, and the election of its new leaders.

Here are the Top 10 significant events in the country this year. 

 
Read More:  yearender   2022yearender   year ender   politics   Ferdinand Marcos Jr   Halalan2022   Bongbong Marcos   Sara Duterte   Paeng   Abra   lindol   earthquake   disasters   calamities   bagyo   storm   weather   typhoon   monkeypox   COVID-19   face mask   face to face classes   in person classes   DepEd   Department of Education   monkeypox   mpox   Grand Lotto   lotto winners   PCSO   Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office   Rebellion   terrorism   DSWD   Department of Social Welfare and Development  