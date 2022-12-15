MULTIMEDIA

New leaders, disasters: Major and most-read news in 2022

ABS-CBN News

As the Philippines further reopened its economy despite the lingering threat of COVID-19, the country also saw major developments and events in 2022, including destructive storms and earthquakes, and the election of its new leaders.

Here are the Top 10 significant events in the country this year.