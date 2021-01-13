MULTIMEDIA

Know your COVID-19 vaccine

Text by Kristine Sabillo, Infographic by Pamela Ramos, ABS-CBN News

With several countries already rolling out immunization programs against COVID-19, there’s a lot of pressure on Philippine officials to approve and procure jabs against the coronavirus.

As of Monday, there were only three developers that have applied for emergency use of their vaccines in the Philippines. There are two other companies that have been allowed to run clinical trials, while more are said to be in talks with the national government for possible procurement.

Below is a table detailing the kinds of vaccines being considered by the Philippines and their current efficacy rates and storage requirements, among others.