Selfie with a fugitive? Gov't employees may face fines, suspension: CSC | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Selfie with a fugitive? Gov't employees may face fines, suspension: CSC
Selfie with a fugitive? Gov't employees may face fines, suspension: CSC
Kevin Alabaso, ABS-CBN News
Published Sep 09, 2024 11:44 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Alice Guo
|
POGO
|
NBI
|
local news
|
ABSNews
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.