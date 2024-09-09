PHOTO: Pastor Quiboloy presented to media | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

PHOTO: Pastor Quiboloy presented to media

PHOTO: Pastor Quiboloy presented to media

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
 | 
Updated Sep 09, 2024 04:54 PM PHT
Messenger
Clipboard
Pastor Apollo Quiboloy is escorted by policemen during his presentation to the media at the Philippine National Police headquarters in Camp Crame, Quezon City, on Monday following his arrest .
Read More:
Apollo Quiboloy
|
Kingdom of Jesus Christ
|
arrest
|
surrender
|
PNP
|
AFP Jackielyn Roy
|
Ingrid Canada
|
Cresente Canada
|
and Sylvia Cemañes
|
ABSNews
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.