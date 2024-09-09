PCO eyes regularization of contractual workers before 2025 | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
PCO eyes regularization of contractual workers before 2025
PCO eyes regularization of contractual workers before 2025
Vivienne Gulla, ABS-CBN News
Published Sep 09, 2024 10:38 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
House of Representatives
|
Presidential Communications Office
|
PCO
|
proposed 2025 budget
|
ABSNews
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.