Bong Go urges Alice Guo to tell the truth, dismisses 'chismis' linking Rodrigo Duterte to ex-mayor | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

Bong Go urges Alice Guo to tell the truth, dismisses 'chismis' linking Rodrigo Duterte to ex-mayor

Bong Go urges Alice Guo to tell the truth, dismisses 'chismis' linking Rodrigo Duterte to ex-mayor

ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard
Read More:
Bong Go
|
Alice Guo
|
Rodrigo Duterte
|
Senate
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.