'Lying' Alice Guo cited in contempt anew as Senate seeks custody | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
'Lying' Alice Guo cited in contempt anew as Senate seeks custody
'Lying' Alice Guo cited in contempt anew as Senate seeks custody
Jauhn Etienne Villaruel, ABS-CBN News
Published Sep 09, 2024 12:53 PM PHT
|
Updated Sep 09, 2024 02:35 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Alice Guo
|
Senate
|
senator
|
contempt
|
detention
|
Risa Hontiveros
|
probe
|
POGO
|
Guo
|
Guo Hua Ping
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.