'Lying' Alice Guo cited in contempt anew as Senate seeks custody | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

'Lying' Alice Guo cited in contempt anew as Senate seeks custody

'Lying' Alice Guo cited in contempt anew as Senate seeks custody

Jauhn Etienne Villaruel, ABS-CBN News
 | 
Updated Sep 09, 2024 02:35 PM PHT
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Alice Guo
|
Senate
|
senator
|
contempt
|
detention
|
Risa Hontiveros
|
probe
|
POGO
|
Guo
|
Guo Hua Ping
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.