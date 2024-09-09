'Ako po si Alice Guo,' ex-mayor insists despite matching Guo Hua Ping fingerprints | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
'Ako po si Alice Guo,' ex-mayor insists despite matching Guo Hua Ping fingerprints
'Ako po si Alice Guo,' ex-mayor insists despite matching Guo Hua Ping fingerprints
ABS-CBN News
Published Sep 09, 2024 04:24 PM PHT
|
Updated Sep 09, 2024 04:35 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Alice Guo
|
Risa Hontiveros
|
Senate
|
Guo Hua Ping
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.