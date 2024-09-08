Makati: Over P8-B medicines 'invested' for residents since 2017 | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Makati: Over P8-B medicines 'invested' for residents since 2017
Makati: Over P8-B medicines 'invested' for residents since 2017
Job Manahan, ABS-CBN News
Published Sep 09, 2024 07:56 AM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
makati
|
medicine
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.