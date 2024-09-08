Intense afternoon thunderstorms expected in Northern, Central Luzon early this week | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

Intense afternoon thunderstorms expected in Northern, Central Luzon early this week

Intense afternoon thunderstorms expected in Northern, Central Luzon early this week

ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
ABSNews
|
Weather
|
PAGASA
|
LPA
|
Southwest Monsoon
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.