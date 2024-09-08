In numbers: The 2024 Bar examinations | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

In numbers: The 2024 Bar examinations

In numbers: The 2024 Bar examinations

Paige Javier, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
ABSNews
|
ANC promo
|
Supreme Court
|
2024 Bar
|
Bar 2024
|
Bar Exams
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.