PHOTO: Aspiring lawyers receive a boost as Bar exams begin

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Bar examinees flock to the testing center at the San Beda University in Manila for the first day of the 2024 Bar Examinations on September 8, 2024. About 12,246 law graduates are set to take the three-day exams held in 13 testing centers nationwide. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
