DILG ‘to investigate’ KOJC’s frisking of policewomen in Davao | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

DILG ‘to investigate’ KOJC’s frisking of policewomen in Davao

DILG ‘to investigate’ KOJC’s frisking of policewomen in Davao

Katrina Domingo, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Benhur Abalos
|
Apollo Quiboloy
|
Kingdom of Jesus Christ
|
KOJC
|
Department of the Interior and Local Government
|
DILG
|
PNP
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.