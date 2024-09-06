Marcos proposes use of weirs to manage water levels | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Marcos proposes use of weirs to manage water levels
Marcos proposes use of weirs to manage water levels
Izzy Lee, ABS-CBN News
Published Sep 06, 2024 04:44 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Rizal
|
Enteng
|
EntengPH
|
flooding
|
Ferdinand Marcos Jr.
|
ABSNews
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.