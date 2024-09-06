Marcos Jr. proposes weirs to manage water levels | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Marcos Jr. proposes weirs to manage water levels
Marcos Jr. proposes weirs to manage water levels
ABS-CBN News
Published Sep 06, 2024 10:38 PM PHT
Read More:
Ferdinand Marcos Jr.
|
TS Enteng
|
Enteng
|
ANC
|
The World Tonight
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.