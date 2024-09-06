Illegal Chinese POGO workers deported to China | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Illegal Chinese POGO workers deported to China
Illegal Chinese POGO workers deported to China
Lyza Aquino, ABS-CBN News
Published Sep 06, 2024 12:03 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Chinese
|
workers
|
illegal
|
POGO
|
immigration
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.