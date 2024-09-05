Villanueva blasts gov't employees taking photos with Alice Guo | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Villanueva blasts gov't employees taking photos with Alice Guo
Villanueva blasts gov't employees taking photos with Alice Guo
Victoria Tulad, ABS-CBN News
Published Sep 05, 2024 11:29 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Alice Guo
|
Senate
|
DILG
|
NBI
|
Benhur Abalos
|
Joel Villanueva
|
ABSNews
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.