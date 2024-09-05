SUV rams barriers on EDSA, causes traffic | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

SUV rams barriers on EDSA, causes traffic

SUV rams barriers on EDSA, causes traffic

Johnson Manabat, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
ABSNews
|
SUV
|
vehicular accident
|
EDSA
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.