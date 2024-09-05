Senators ask: Is Sual mayor the boyfriend of Alice Guo? | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

Senators ask: Is Sual mayor the boyfriend of Alice Guo?

Senators ask: Is Sual mayor the boyfriend of Alice Guo?

Victoria Tulad, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
ABSNews
|
Alice guo
|
liseldo calugay
|
sherwin gatchalian
|
shiela guo
|
boyfriend
|
sual pangasinan
|
risa hontiveros
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.