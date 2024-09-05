PHOTO: Alice Guo is back | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

PHOTO: Alice Guo is back

PHOTO: Alice Guo is back

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard
Dismissed Bamban Mayor Alice Guo arrives at the Royal Star Aviation hangar in Pasay City shortly after her arrival.
Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News
Read More:
Alice Guo
|
Abalos
|
Marbil
|
arrival
|
Indonesia
|
PNP
|
DILG
|
guo
|
ABSNews
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.